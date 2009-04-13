Don't expect to see Kendra Wilkinson stripping down anytime soon.

The former Girls Next Door star tells E!: "I'd be very scared to do Playboy again. You know, now knowing I'm getting married."

See Kendra and Bridget's sexy Us Weekly photo shoot.

It's a different story if her fiance Hank Baskett was behind the camera though.

"The only way I would do it is definitely with him," she says.

See what Kendra and all the Girls Next Door looked like as kids.

Baskett, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been photographing Wilkinson for their new reality show, Kendra (premiering this summer).

"We were doing a photo shoot to promote the show," she says. "He went behind the camera for a couple and...those were the best pictures I took because I was so comfortable."

Look back at Hef and the girls' craziest times in the Playboy mansion.

Wilkinson says she's still adjusting to her life with Baskett outside the Playboy mansion, where she was waited on hand and foot.

"Hey, I'm learning as I go. Right now I think I'm the smartest I've ever been," she says. "I'm doing everything great now and every thing perfect.

Follow Us Weekly on Twitter!

"Like with this taxes stuff, oh I'm getting better at that. I'm making sure everything, is a write off," she continues. "Every single thing."

She and Baskett walk wed June 27 at the mansion.