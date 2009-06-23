Kendra Wilkinson wants to be one hot mama.

"Maternity clothes are not for me!" the pregnant Playboy cover girl told Usmagazine.com at the L.A. premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Monday.

"I'll just buy bigger things!" she went on.

See before and after photos of stars who lost their pregnancy pounds.

Wilkinson -- who tells Us she's in her fourteenth week -- is just starting to show off her bump. ("But it looks like you just had a big lunch," former Girls Next Door costar Bridget Marquardt told Us. "She thinks she looks fat, and you can't tell she's pregnant yet -- but there is a little bump.")

Wilkinson and Hank Baskett -- who wed this Saturday at the Playboy mansion -- are hoping for a son.

See stars' personal wedding pics.

"I want a boy!" she told Us. "But if it's a girl, that's fine too."

She's already been calling the baby a "he" because "I don't want to say 'it,'" she joked. "He was all dancing inside. It was so cute!"

The couple -- who star on their own E! reality show, Kendra -- find out the sex in "a couple of weeks.

Find out who else is pregnant this summer.

"We are so excited for all this. We couldn't ask for anything better to happen in our lives. It's time for this to happen," Wilkinson said. "Everybody is like, 'Are you rushing things?' I'm like, 'This is what we want! This is our life.' If we weren't moving too fast then we would be moving way too slow. This is us."

Besides having her wedding dress altered to fit her "enormous boobs," Wilkinson said they aren't doing anything different to accommodate her pregnancy at their weekend wedding.

"Everything is going on as planned. The only different thing for me is that I won't be drinking. I'll be drinking Martinelli's apple juice!" Wilkinson says.

And after the ceremony, they're jetting off on a honeymoon.

"Oh yeah, we are ready to say 'I Do,' and just jump on the plane and go!" she said.