Kendra Wilkinson is gunning for a good time!

She and her fiance, Philadelphia Eagles player Hank Baskett, went to a shooting range on Friday for some target practice.

"Hank and i went to the shooting range the other day so that he could teach me how to shoot a gun, or two or three hahaha," Wilkinson wrote on her blog Tuesday.

The former Girls Next Door star joked that she was "definitely a pro now" and said it was an important skill to learn.

"I think its so important that every woman learn self defense," she wrote. "Plus, it's fun."

She posted photos of herself, which included "pics of me working the rifle and of Hank showing me how its done!"

Although this doesn't mean they'll have a shotgun wedding, the couple plans to get married on June 27 and will also appear in their own E! reality show.