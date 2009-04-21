It's not hard for Kendra Wilkinson to keep her relationship with fiance, Philadelphia Eagles' Hank Baskett, interesting. She just uses her new line of stripper poles!

"At first when I told him about the stripper pole, he did not know what it was," the Girls Next Door star, 23, admits in an interview with E!'s The Daily 10. "He was like, 'Are you serious? No, you can't do that.' He's a very conservative guy, you know? It's just a lot of fun. He even gets on it now sometimes."

Although Wilkinson is surrounded by cameras for her new E! reality show, Kendra -- which will follow her engagement and marriage with Baskett -- she won't be getting naked in front of any of them, like she once did for the pages of Playboy.

"Yeah, [Baskett] really gets mad when I do stuff like that," she says.

Still, she says her beau knows who he is marrying.

"A guy should fall in love with who they met, you know what I'm saying?" Wilkinson says. "And I will -- I never change. He knows where I come from, he knows I lived at the mansion for the last five years of my life. I still am wild, but not as wild."

Her time spent as Hugh Hefner's girlfriend, however, is hard to forget. She confesses that she got tongue-tied at Hef's 83rd birthday party this year.

"At the party, I was like 'Hef, oh s**t, Hank! Oh God!' Wilkinson says about saying the wrong name. "I felt so bad, and he got so mad at me."

Wilkinson's interview with The Daily 10 will air Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST on E!.