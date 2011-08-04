Cameras rolled on Kendra Wilkinson's E! reality show Thursday, while the former Playboy stunner got dolled up at Beverly Hills salon LMG Studio, taking her adorable curly-haired son Hank Jr. on the outing.

Cherubic Hank's papa, Hank Baskett III, is currently playing for the Virginia Destroyers of the United Football League (though could likely find himself signed to an NFL roster once injuries begin piling up).

Don't feel too bad for him about the career setback, however, as his home life is one millions of men envy.

"Thank you @TheHankBaskett for hand picking my beautiful flowers," Kendra tweeted earlier this week. "Just for that you get some homemade beef strew and some sex hahaha ;)"

Touchdown!

RELATED STORIES:

Kendra And Hank Hit Naven Fashion Swim Night Event

Bikini Bombshells Who Have A Thing For Older Men

AnnaLynne McCord Gets Sexy On The Beach With Much Older Prison Break Hunk