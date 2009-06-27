Kendra Wilkinson wed NFL player Hank Baskett on Saturday at her former home, the famed Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, her rep tells Usmagazine.com exclusively.

Wilkinson's former "Girls Next Door" costars Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison, as well as their ex Hugh Hefner, were among the 500 guests.

"I'm ready to marry the man of my dreams," Wilkinson told Us shortly before tying the knot. "He's one in a million. I'm so lucky."

Wilkinson, 24, wore more than $100,000 worth of platinum and diamond jewelry by designer Michael Barin. She personally selected the 4.25-carat platinum drop earrings ($47,000), the 2.5-carat platinum pendant ($33,700) and the 4.5-carat bracelet ($21,000).

Her brother Colin walked her down the aisle (Hef was originally slated to do the honor but Wilkinson changed her mind).

Wilkinson and Baskett announced their engagement last November after he proposed at the top of Seattle's Space Needle.

"Ever since Kendra got together with Hank, she's grown so much as a person," Madison told Us Friday at Prive Las Vegas while celebrating her Sin City revue Peepshow. "She became a nicer, more caring, well-rounded person."

Earlier this month, Wilkinson and Baskett, 27, announced they were expecting their first child together. She said the baby is due Christmas Day.

"We were actually trying to plan a June baby next year, but we're so happy that it's Christmas," she said. "The baby is going to be spoiled with a lot more gifts."

