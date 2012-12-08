Most people make New Year's resolutions to lose weight. But Kendra Wilkinson wants to gain weight -- in the form of a second child.

Us Weekly caught up with the 27-year-old former Playmate at the Dec. 6 STiKS Arcade Charity Gaming Gala in Los Angeles, where she and husband Hank Baskett opened up about their plans to give son Hank Jr., who turns 3 on Dec. 11, a little brother or sister in 2013.

"Our resolution is to definitely have baby number two," the WE TV star told Us. "Maybe another boy. We're used to those already."

Wilkinson and her former NFL player spouse, 30 -- whom she married in 2009 after splitting from Hugh Hefner, 86 -- have been mulling over the idea of more kids for a while now. In August 2010, just nine months after becoming first-time parents to Hank Jr., the reality star told E! News that her hubby was ready to do it all again.

"Hank the other day just freaking called me and was like, 'I want another baby. I want you pregnant,'" she said. Her response? "Oh my God! I need an IUD put in now!"

Two years later, it seems the Playboy cover girl is finally ready to expand her family -- though she definitely still has her hands full with Hank Jr.

"He's like the biggest tattle-teller ever at school. If anyone does anything bad, he goes up and tells the teacher," she told Us on Dec. 6 of her little boy. "And he's learning how to treat a woman. Like tonight, he was like, 'Mommy, you look so pretty.'"

