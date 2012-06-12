Kendra Wilkinson may be a married mother of a 2 1/2-year-old, but that doesn't mean the former Playboy Mansion mainstay has lost her spunk.

In fact, the newly-minted WE tv reality star tells Us Weekly she's become more spontaneous since walking down the aisle with husband Hank Baskett in June 2009 and welcoming their son, little Hank.

VIDEO: Kendra rants about "mom pants"

"You will see the [traditional] Kendra antics on my new show, but I have retired a couple things, like Playboy and the nudity," Kendra on Top star Wilkinson, 27, explains. "I just figure that there's more to life than getting nude and showing your boobs. I have added a lot of layers to my life and I'm more spontaneous now than I once was, but I don't have to take off my top."

Parting ways with the Playboy Mansion in 2008, Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend will reunite with her ex on an upcoming episode of Kendra on Top. And as Wilkinson explains, their reunion didn't exactly go off without a hitch.

VIDEO: Kendra contemplates liposuction

"Hef comes over to my house -- in a helicopter -- and you'll see how we figure that out," she hints. "Hef does not go to anyone's house, and he hasn't been in a normal car since he was in his 20s, so my husband has to pick him up in his pimped-out little car."

PHOTOS: Hef's past girlfriends

For much more of what to expect from Kendra on Top -- including how Hank Junior is giving Hef a run for his money in the romance department -- watch the video interview above now.

Kendra on Top airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. (EST) on WE tv.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kendra Wilkinson: I Won't Go Topless Anymore