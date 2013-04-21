Kendra Wilkinson was taken to the hospital following a bad car accident in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, Us Weekly can confirm. The "Girls Next Door" alumna, 27, was spotted going into Providence Tarzana Medical Center early in the day on April 21.

A source tells Us that Wilkinson -- wife of former NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett III and mom to son Hank Baskett IV, 3 -- was "in shock" and "really sore" after the accident. Doctors examined her to determine what the damage was to her body and whether she had broken any bones, but it appears her injuries were not serious.

"She was taken in earlier," a second source tells Us of the former Playboy model. "She was discharged already."

A rep for the star did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Incidentally, Wilkinson recently expressed fears about getting hurt on the ABC diving competition "Splash," leading her to abandon the show earlier this month. "I'm so sorry, everybody. It's bittersweet. One thing I don't do is quit. This is the first time in my life I've quit something," she said. "This will haunt me for the rest of my life."

"Big mistake signing up for the show," she tweeted later. "Sorry I let you all down."