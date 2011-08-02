Don't mess with the Girls Next Door!

Hugh Hefner's ex-fiancee Crystal Harris has apologized for breaking off their engagement just days before their wedding in June, but Kendra Wilkinson isn't quick to forgive her. Wilkinson -- who was one of the 85-year-old Playboy mogul's "girlfriends" on The Girls Next Door before her marriage to Hank Baskett in 2009 -- described Harris' post-split behavior as "cruel."

PHOTOS: Hef and his ladies

"Look, she agreed to get married to him!" she told Us Weekly Monday night in Beverly Hills at NBC Universal's TCA panel. "When I was with Hef, he knew that we were friends. I knew that we were friends, but [Crystal] said she wanted to get married and then backstabbed him to that level? That's like cruel."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's broken engagements

Harris made headlines last month when she said on Howard Stern's radio show that sex with Hefner lasted "two seconds." He later fired back on Twitter, claiming he didn't know why "Crystal lied about our relationship." On Friday he added that he "has sex on a weekly basis" and his "sex life involves more than one partner."

Wilkinson hoped Harris "was going to be classy about things" after her breakup with Hefner, but quickly found "she's really just running her mouth, and it's hard."

PHOTOS: May-December romances

But the reality star isn't too concerned about whether her ex -- who already has two new girlfriends -- will bounce back. "Hef's dealt with a lot more problems than this," she said. "I don't think this one [twenty-something] year old girl is going to get in the way of Hugh Hefner. He's dealt with other problems, and I don't think he's running low on hoes!"

See Kendra, Hank and more stars at NCB's TCA panel in the video above!

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly