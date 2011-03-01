Kendra Wilkinson has a plan for nabbing the prized mirror ball trophy on "Dancing With the Stars": playing against her strengths.

"I can't look too sexy; that's the key, you know," the E! star, 25, told UsMagazine.com at Monday night's cast reveal. "I'm already known as the Playboy girl. I can't go out there and do that! I have to be ABC-appropriate!"

And that means covering up her famous size 2 figure. "I'm most nervous about the ball gowns," she told Us. "I couldn't even walk in my wedding dress. I mean, I could walk in skimpy little outfits no problem, but when it comes to a gown, and just moving, that's so hard! Let alone dancing! I just don't want to trip and fall."

Thankfully, her NFL hubby, Hank Baskett, is in his off-season and able to watch their 14-month-old tot Hank IV -- "He's Mr. Mom right now," she said -- because the "Kendra" star admits she needs some training.

"This isn't just going out there and doing the 'Go Kendra' dance, know what I mean?" she said. "This is elegance, this is sophistication, this is etiquette, this is ... you know, things I need to work on!"

As for Wilkinson's competition, actress Kirstie Alley, 60, admits she's equally nervous.

"I don't have any dance background except dancing at somebody's party," she told Us. "It's one of those things where you really think you look good when you're dancing. But then catching a glimpse of myself? I'm like 'Oh no, not so much.' You know in a club, there's no mirrors!"

But despite the pair's nerves, pro dancer Karina Smirnoff tells Us she thinks the competition is wide open.

"You can't go wrong. You have everyone from Kirstie Alley, who loves to dance and has such a great personality, to Hall of Fame athletes, a pro-wrestler and an icon who is the original Karate Kid," she says. "I would not sleep on this season!"

