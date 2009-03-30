Kendra Wilkinson's family must be so proud -- her Bunny family, that is: The former star of "The Girls Next Door" tells Usmagazine.com, "I'm coming out with my own stripper pole. Stripper pole, and stripper pole workout," said Wilkinson, 23, at the American Red Cross Red Tie Affair in Santa Monica Saturday.

"It's like Carmen Electra's, but mine is better," she continued. "Mine will connect to the ceiling, and you can spin on it and do all that stuff on it."

Beyond workin' the pole, Wilkinson is busy promoting her new E! reality show, "Kendra," which follows her engagement and marriage to Philadelphia Eagles' beau Hank Baskett.

"It's been fun," she said of taping the series, which premieres this summer. "A lot of work, but fun. I'm used to Holly and Bridget, but now it's just me. My show's kind of -- our show -- is kind of like 'I Love Lucy', but newlyweds. It's funny."

In the meantime, Wilkinson is focusing on her wedding day.

"Still working on the dress," reports Wilkinson, who was worried about looking too "'80s Prom."

"We're talking to a really cool florist. He's making the flowers amazing, 6-foot centerpieces! It's going to look like a fairy tale wedding. I'm really excited about it," she gushed to US.

The couple are scheduled to wed on June 27 at the Playboy mansion. But we're still wondering: Have they found a minister to perform the ceremony yet?