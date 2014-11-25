Kendra Wilkinson reveals that she “didn’t know that sex was involved” when she signed up to be Hugh Hefner’s girlfriend in 2003. The reality TV star explains to her fellow “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!” castmates that she didn’t know anything about Playboy when she first moved into the mansion because she was only 18-years-old at the time.

“I just wanted to party, and I had a damn good time, it was so fun,” she tells castmate Melanie Sykes, a British TV personality. “Hef asked me to be one of his girlfriends and live in the mansion. I’m like ‘I don’t even know what that means,’ but ‘Hell yeah, I’m there!’ I was living in this small-a-- apartment, with this ugly a-- b----. I was praying for anything to get me out of there.”

Sykes was curious to know whether Wilkinson was “obligated to have sex” with Hefner, who was 78 when the “Kendra On Top” star moved in. “Um, I moved in and weeks went by and I didn’t know that sex was involved,” says Wilkinson. “I knew nothing about Playboy. I’d just graduated high school.” Sykes then asks, “So, how does that conversation come about?” The mother of two explains, “He was like, ‘Do you want to come upstairs?’ And I was [like] ‘Sure, let’s have fun.’”

Wilkinson was quick to note that Hefner “really loves these women” and he “really looks at them as relationships, as real relationships.” The former Playboy bunny also recalls moving out of the mansion in 2009 after getting engaged to Hank Baskett. “You know, I did have relationships of my own,” she says, “and I came back to the mansion one day, and I’m like, ‘Hef, look! I got engaged!’ And he’s like, ‘Congratulations!’” She adds, “So, I got married at the mansion. It was the most beautiful wedding. It was over a million [dollars]. It was so beautiful.”

