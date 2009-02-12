Country crooner Kenny Chesney has something important he'd like to tell you. He's known many many women, bibilically speaking.

In the latest issue of Playboy, the former Mr. Renee Zellweger (the couple separated after 4 months then later annulled the marriage citing "fraud" as the cause) emphasizes - then reemphasizes - his way with the ladies, saying, "I've got a long line of girls who could testify that I am not gay." He recalls, "There were years when I had a better summer than A-Rod, buddy. You know? I got on the boards quite often."

High fives for Kenny Chesney, everybody! Especially considering the fact that even A-Rod was using performance enhancing drugs...