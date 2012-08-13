After being separated for seven months, Kenny G has dropped the ax on his marriage.

The instrumentalist filed for divorce from his wife of 20 years, Lyndie Benson-Gorelick, on Thursday in Los Angeles. The move, first reported by TMZ, comes after Benson-Gorelick filed for legal separation in January.

Kenny G cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, TMZ says. The site adds that Kenny G has requested joint custody of the couple's minor son, Noah. The couple also has an older son, Max.

Also at stake is the smooth jazz saxophonist's reported $50 million net worth. However, TMZ adds that there is a prenuptial agreement in place.

