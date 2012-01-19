It isn't easy being Mrs. Kenny G.

The famous saxophone player's wife, Lyndie Benson, has filed for legal separation in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to multiple reports citing court documents dated Jan. 9, 2012. The couple has two sons, Max and Noah.

Kenny G. (last name: Gorlecki) is worth around $50 million -- which explains why he's hired high-power divorce attorney Laura Wasser. Her former clients include Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman.

Benson, meanwhile, has enlisted the services of lawyer Gary Fishbein, who previously repped Halle Berry's ex Gabriel Aubry and rocker Nikki Sixx.