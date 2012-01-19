Entertainment Tonight.

Jazz musician Kenny G. (birth name Kenneth Gorelick) and wife Balynda "Lyndie" Benson-Gorelick are splitting up after 20 years of marriage, ET has learned.

Court papers dated January 9, 2012 state that Balynda has filed for legal separation, citing irreconcilable differences.

The documents go on to reveal that Balynda has hired attorney Gary Fishbein, while Kenny chose attorney Laura Wasser.

Wasser has also worked with Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie and Kim Kardashian.

The couple has two sons -- Max, who is a legal adult, and Noah, who is a 14-year-old minor.

