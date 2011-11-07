NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Blake Shelton and Kenny Loggins missed their calling. The two new friends are opening the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday with a version of Loggins' hit film theme song "Footloose," but they really should hit the road as a comedy team.

Loggins stayed step for step with the notoriously funny singer and star of "The Voice" on Monday after rehearsals.

Asked how his experience has been so far, Loggins said: "I'm bored to death," flooring everyone within earshot before adding, "It's really fun to be part of the CMAs. I never thought I would be up on that stage, so I'm very pleased. And, of course ... What's your name again?"

"Uh, Kenny Chesney," Shelton replied.

"Kenny is terrific," Loggins quipped, "and will some day be a huge star."

Shelton, whose version of "Footloose" leads the soundtrack of the recently released countrified "Footloose" remake, is up for a leading five awards Wednesday night when the show airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST, including entertainer of the year.

Loggins is here for that performance, but it's not his first trip to the CMAs or Nashville. He's attended the show before as a spectator and has formed a band with Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Gary Burr and San Antonio singer Georgia Middleman.

"I'm trying to get him to move to Nashville," Shelton said. "He belongs here."

AP writer Caitlin R. King in Nashville contributed to this report.

