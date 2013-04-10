Kenny Rogers, Bobby Bare and 'Cowboy' Jack Clement in Country Hall of Fame
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Rogers, Bobby Bare and Jack Clement are the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The trio of new inductees attended a news conference Wednesday at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.
Each has had a significant impact on music.
Rogers was both a pop crossover and a pop culture sensation in the 1970s and '80s with songs like "The Gambler" and the Lionel Richie-produced "Lady."
"Cowboy" Jack Clement, a colorful artist and producer, played a crucial role in the history of music, working as a producer and engineer at Sun Records before moving to Nashville.
And Bare charted his own path, emulating the free-thinking outlaw movement and veering from country to pop and rock.
