All eyes may have been on winning race horse I'll Have Another at Saturday's Kentucky Derby, but country cutie Miranda Lambert turned heads in her own right with her chic, understated Derby style.

Attending Saturday's 138th Run for the Roses in Louisville, Ky., Blake Shelton's wife, 28, wore a flowy white polka dot dress to the day's red carpet events.

PHOTOS: Blake & Miranda's love story

Adding a pop of color to her outfit with red heels, Lambert made sure she topped off her look with the all-important Derby must-have: a black hat with lace detail.

PHOTOS: Stars in fascinators

Once inside Churchill Downs, Lambert bet big on the coveted race -- and earned quite the payoff.

"I'm lucky today! I won!" a thrilled Lambert tweeted Saturday, along with an image of her winnings.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kentucky Derby 2012: See Miranda Lambert's Chic Race Day Style