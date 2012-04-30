The 138th annual Kentucky Derby is less than a week away (Saturday, May 5), and if past years are any indication, the real competition will be on the sidelines where the celebs show off their best festive fashions.

The most important accessory at the Run for the Roses is an elaborate hat, and the bigger the headgear the better.

PHOTOS: Royals wearing outrageous hats

Case in point: In 2009 Kim Kardashian's curves were nearly upstaged by the reality star's oversized floppy hat with tulle embellishment.

The same year LeAnn Rimes paired a sweet floral-print dress with a giant topper adorned with a matching red ribbon.

Country singer Miranda Lambert rocked her ivory saucer-shaped version with a frilly strapless dress and cowboy boots in 2011.

PHOTOS: Stars in Kate Middleton-inspired fascinators

Even Pete Wentz got into the spirit in 2010, wearing a jockey-inspired ensemble with a cap and red socks that coordinated with then-wife Ashlee Simpson's retro polka-dot dress and accessories.

Jessica Simpson channeled Barbie back in 2004, when she hit up the race with then-hubby Nick Lachey in a girlie pink hat and colorful dress.

PHOTOS: This Hollywood tot loves to wear hatsLachey, who's made several appearances at the Derby over the years, accompanied his then-fiance Vanessa Minnillo (in a chic LBD and whimsical fascinator) to the races last year.

And way before she was a Fashion Star mentor, Nicole Richie showed up at an event in a bright yellow pantsuit with a black-and-pink hat in 2004.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kentucky Derby Fashion: Celebs in Crazy Hats