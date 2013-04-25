You can catch Kerry Washington, 36, starring as Scandal’s spin-doctor-in-chief on ABC Thursdays at 10 P.M. Here, she dishes some of her own dirt with Us.1. I am obsessed with pineapple.2. My grandparents’ names are on the memorial wall at Ellis Island3. Like my character Olivia Pope, I was on the swim team in high school.4. I have a Tina Turner impression that I’m very proud of since the age of 9.5. As a kid, Splash was my favorite movie.PHOTOS: Kerry Washington on Scandal: Her Most Crush-Worthy Style Moments 6. I was very resistant to Twitter. (She now tweets as @kerrywashington.)7. I went to the same Bronx Boys & Girls Club as Jennifer Lopez.8. I studied yoga and traditional Indian theater in India right after college.9. While attending the Spence School, I was in a nine-girl a cappella singing group called Triple Trio.10. I’m a huge Game of Thrones fan.11. Every year on my birthday, I get my parents a gift.12. I’m named after Ireland’s country Kerry.PHOTOS: Kerry Washington’s Style Evolution 13. I love to dance.14. I didn’t get my license until my mid-twenties.15. The first musical that I truly fell in love with was Into the Woods.16. I constantly make weird faces into the cameras at work.17. Disney theme parks make me very happy.18. I have seen every episode of Super Soul Sunday on OWN.19. I designed an interdisciplinary major at George Washington University.20. I was also an RA at GWU’s Thurston Hall.PHOTOS: MTV Movie Awards 2013 Red Carpet: What All the Stars Wore!21. The first car I ever leased was a Prius and I’ve had one ever since.22. I’ve testified before Congress with Robert Redford and John Legend in support of the arts.23. I do not drink coffee.24. I love take-offs on planes.25. I started a Scandal tradition: Before shooting a new show we scream the episode number, applaud, and bang on furniture.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kerry Washington: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me