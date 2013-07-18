Kerry Washington announced she was taking a Twitter hiatus on Wednesday, June 19 -- just five days before she secretly tied the knot with NFL pro Nnamdi Asomugha in Hailey, Idaho. The Scandal star, 36, returned to the social networking site on Tuesday, July 16 -- but in true Washington fashion, she declined to divulge any details about her recent nuptials. "It's great being back and I love reading all your tweets, but FYI, I still don't talk about my personal life on here," she wrote. Washington later told her Twitter followers, "I seriously love you guys!"

Only immediate family joined in on the couple's big day: Washington's parents, Valerie and Earl, served as witnesses, and his sister, minister Chisara Asomugha, officiated. As a source reveals in the July 22 issue of Us Weekly, the actress "told her friends who found out in the news not to take it personally."

The covert affair was "classic Kerry," says a pal of the private Peeples star. Indeed, few even knew she'd been involved with the San Fransisco 49er for three years. (Washington broke off her engagement to actor David Moscow in 2007.) "They dated very quietly," says an insider. "Kerry got to know him away from their careers and loved the real him."

The newlyweds will reside in Washington's new West Hollywood condo, currently being renovated by celebrity decorator Janna Robinson. Says a pal, "It's their first home together!"

Now that news of their nuptials is out, a source close to the couple tells Us, "They're doing great. . . They're both very intelligent, good people and are a perfect match."

