LOS ANGELES (AP) — No "Scandal" here: Kerry Washington is a newlywed.

The star of the TV's "Scandal" married professional football player Nnamdi Asomugha (NAHM'-dee AH'-suhm-wah) last week in Hailey, Idaho.

E! reported the nuptials Wednesday and posted a copy of the couple's marriage license online.

The 36-year-old actress and 31-year-old athlete were married June 24. Washington's parents served as official witnesses, while one of Asomugha's relatives performed the ceremony.

Asomugha is a cornerback with the San Francisco 49ers. He previously played for the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.

Besides starring in the ABC political thriller, Washington's other recent credits include the films "Peeples" and "Django Unchained."