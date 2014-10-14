Kesha is accusing producer Dr. Luke of sexual assault and years of physical, verbal and emotional abuse in a bombshell new lawsuit alleging that he drugged her before forcing himself on her.

The singer has previously partially blamed Dr. Luke for contributing to the eating disorder and other emotional problems that landed Kesha in rehab earlier this year, but the allegations in a new court filing obtained by TMZ are far more serious.

Kesha says Dr. Luke repeatedly made sexual advances from the start of their professional collaboration, when she was 18 years old, and once forced her to snort a substance before boarding a plane — at which point he forced himself on her.

She claims that on a different occasion he provided her with what he referred to as “sober pills,” and that she woke up the next day naked in his bed and with no memory of what had happened.

According to Kesha, Dr. Luke once physically attacked her at his Malibu home, forcing her to run barefoot down the Pacific Coast Highway and seek refuge in nearby mountains.

She’s asking a judge to let her escape her contract with the producer, and Kesha’s attorney Mark Geragos explains to TMZ that his client is seeking to “regain control of her music career and her personal freedom after suffering for ten years as a victim of mental manipulation, emotional abuse and an instance of sexual assault.”

Dr. Luke has now responded to the allegations.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Kesha quotes: Real of fake

Kesha's healthy transformation

Sexy celeb beach PDA