Chic ... and cheeky! While walking the blue carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Kesha wore a daring black turtleneck dress, almost completely showing off her toned booty thanks a hip-high slit.

PHOTOS: Billboard Music Awards 2013 -- what the stars wore!

With no sign of glitter anywhere, the "Die Young" singer, 26, traded her notorious neon outfits and body paint for a fresh, new style -- sporting a sleek ponytail with minimal makeup to go with her sexy LBD. She finished the look with her signature nose ring and diamond earrings.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest bad girls

Tweeting a picture of herself before the awards show, the My Crazy Beautiful Life author, wrote "red carpet readyyyy," clearly excited about showing off her new style.

Introducing Pitbull and Christina Aguilera before their performance of "Feel This Moment," Kesha looked confident as ever -- baring her fit, toned legs in the risque dress.

PHOTOS: Music's most stylish stars

Her Warrior tour kicks off May 23 in Mansfield, Mass.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kesha Nearly Flashes Butt at Billboard Music Awards: Picture