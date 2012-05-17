With several new makeup launches happening per year, the cosmetic industry boasts a roster of every lipstick color and formula under the rainbow. But as Kesha demonstrated at the BMI Pop Music Awards Tuesday, her perfect lip color could only be achieved with an electric purple eyeliner pencil.

"Puttin eyeliner on my lips. No big deal y'all," the "Blow" singer, 24, tweeted along with the pic above, which shows off her fashion-forward nail art.

But in actuality, using a product formulated for eyes on lips -- where the wearer is bound to ingest it -- is a big deal. According to a report released last year, the average lipstick-wearing woman manages to consume an estimated five pounds of lipstick per year.

The MSDS (Material Safety Data Sheet) form for Cover Girl's Liquiline Blast Eyeliner (which Kesha appears to be applying in their Violet Voltage hue) warns that "accidental ingestion of undiluted product may cause mild gastrointestinal irritation with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea," which proves that while the formula is safe to use on eyes, Kesha's off-brand use of the product on her lips is a risky move.

Getting dangerous with her makeup isn't the only beauty dare with which the singer has experimented. In February, the glitter-obsessed star glued more than 25 gold studs to a shaved patch on her head.

"It's happening," she shared in a Twitter caption. "I look like a homeless clown right now."

To copy Kesha's bright violet lip look, try Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Intense in Pearly Violet ($19, sephora.com), MAC Lip Pencil in Magenta ($14, maccosmetics.com) or Violent Lips' lip appliques ($11.99 for 3-pack at violentlips.com).

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kesha Uses Eyeliner Pencil as Lipstick