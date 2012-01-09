Kevin Bacon and his actress wife Kyra Sedgwick are mourning the death of their beloved dog, Paulie.

The Hollywood couple's Labrador mix, who they adopted from a veterinarian in 1999, passed away on Monday, just weeks after he underwent surgery on a hind leg.

The "Footloose" actor took to his Twitter page to confirm his loss to followers and post a photo of his pooch.

He wrote, "Paulie 1999-2012. Sleep well old friend," while Sedgwick tweeted, "Had to say goodbye to my sweet friend Paulie today. Sleep well old boy."