Kevin Costner shared an incredible bond with Whitney Houston after shooting 1992's The Bodyguard, and now the 57-year-old actor will honor her memory during her funeral in Newark, New Jersey Saturday.

PHOTOS: Whitney Houston's family album

Houston's rep confirms to Us Weekly that Costner will join Alicia Keys, Clive Davis, Aretha Franklin, Tyler Perry, Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder, Kim Burrell, Rickey Minor, Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Winans and Cece Winans at the New Hope Baptist Church.

The invitation-only funeral is being held at the same venue where Houston's powerful voice was first heard in the church choir. It will be broadcast online at noon.

PHOTOS: Whitney Houston's incredible legacy

Davis, 79, is expected to speak at the service. "He has truly been a rock for them," a family source tells Us. "They have been leaning on him and he's really taken charge and been a leader in organizing everything. He has been a strong emotional support. The whole family is devastated but trying to get through this."

Once the service is over, Houston will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey; she will likely be buried next to her father, John Russell Houston, who died in 2003.

VIDEO: Remembering Whitney Houston (1963-2012)

Houston, 48, was found dead inside her Beverly Hills hotel room on February 11, leaving behind 18-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. The results of Houston's toxicology report are expected in several weeks.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly