Entertainment Tonight. -- Kevin Costner has welcomed a new addition the family! ET has learned that Costner's wife Christine gave birth to a baby boy, Hayes Logan Costner, on Thursday night. A rep for the actor tells ET that the baby is a healthy 8 pounds, 15 ounces, and everyone is doing great. The couple has been married since 2004 and have one other son, Cayden Wyatt Costner.