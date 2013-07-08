Love & Basketball, indeed! Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Kevin Durant reportedly took a cue from the hit 2000 film and popped the question to his WNBA girlfriend Monica Wright over the weekend (the Minnesota Lynx point guard shares the same name as the female lead in the film.)

The 24-year-old basketball player and Wright, also 24, have kept their relationship extremely quiet, keeping their relationship status out of the news as recently as May, when FoxSportsNorth.com wrote an article on their friendship.

On Sunday, July 7, Star Tribune writer Kent Youngblood tweeted that Wright had confirmed the reports swirling about the athletic couple's engagement.

"Post-game Monica Wright confirmed reports that she and Kevin Durant are engaged," he wrote. "So there's that." Earlier in the day, Wright and the Lynx had defeated the Phoenix Mercury.

Wright and Durant have known each other for years now, ever since the 2006 McDonald's High School All-American Game, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, when both were highlighted as players on the rise.

The closest that either has come to speaking out about their relationship has been in the form of a subtle tweet Durant wrote back in 2011, jokingly about the Monica Wright from Love & Basketball.

"Or maybe I need a basketball playing girlfriend … hmm lol," he wrote at the time. "Monica Wright where r u (love n basketball)."

Durant's star will likely continue to be on the rise after he officially signed with Jay-Z's new Roc Nation Sports agency late last month. "Grateful for this opportunity with Roc Nation Sports," he wrote. "It's go time."

