The second Mrs. K-Fed?

He and gal pal of two years Victoria Prince are expecting a baby girl this summer, but does that mean that Kevin Federline is ready to pop the question?

"No wedding is in the works at all," the rapper, 33, tells UsMagazine.com.

But that doesn't mean Britney Spears' ex-hubby is ruling out another walk down the aisle.

"I do want to get married," says Federline. "But I will wait until I have the courage to propose."

On Tuesday Federline revealed to Us that he and Prince, 28, intend to name their daughter Jordan. It will be the first child for the former volleyball pro turned special ed teacher and the fifth for Federline -- he and Spears are parents to sons Preston, 5, and Jayden, 4, and he and ex-girlfriend Shar Jackson have a daughter Kori, 8, and son, Kaleb, 6.

Federline isn't the only one with matrimony on the mind. In this week's Us Weekly, Spears, 29, gushed about her agent boyfriend Jason Trawick, 39. When asked about marriage, the singer teased, "Maybe, never say never!"

