USMagazine -- -- New album ("Femme Fatale") for Britney Spears -- and soon a new baby for Kevin Federline!

Federline, who was married to Spears for two years, confirms to Us that his girlfriend of two years, Victoria Prince, 28, is five months pregnant with their first child.

"We're having a girl!" Federline, 33, tells the new Us Weekly, out Wednesday.

The baby will be named Jordan, he says.

Federline explains, "[Victoria] said that if we were going to have a little girl, she wanted to name her Jordan. And then, we actually thought that it was a boy, but we stuck with the name Jordan because, you know, it fits both ways."

He adds, "We just found out the other day that we're having a girl. So it worked out!"

She'll be Federline's fifth: He and Spears share sons Sean Preston, 5, and Jayden James, 4, who are "super-excited" about becoming big brothers, Federline tells Us. He and ex-girlfriend Shar Jackson have a daughter, Kori, 8, and a son, Kaleb, 6.

As for Spears, 30, who is cordial with Federline for the sake of their sons, "Britney is happy for him. She knows he's a good dad," says a source.

