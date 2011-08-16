Kevin Federline's a dad -- for the fifth time!

Britney Spears' ex-hubby and his girlfriend of two years, Victoria Prince, welcomed a baby girl Monday at 6:33 p.m., two sources confirm to Us Weekly. Federline, 33, and Prince, 28, named their new addition Jordan Kay.

PHOTOS: Brit and K-Fed's adorable little boys

In April, Federline explained the name choice to Us: "[Victoria] said that if we were going to have a little girl, she wanted to name her Jordan. And then, we actually thought that it was a boy, but we stuck with the name Jordan because, you know, it fits both ways."

PHOTOS: Star dads on duty

Federline and Spears, 29, share sons Sean Preston, 5, and Jayden, 4, who were "super excited" about becoming big brothers, according to their dad. He and ex-girlfriend Shar Jackso have a daughter Kori, 9, and a son Kaleb, 7.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's baby boom

Does Federline plan on making an honest woman out of Prince, a volleyball player turned special-education teacher? "I do want to get married," he told Us. "But I will wait until I have the courage to propose."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Week in Photos for May 20

Countdown: The 25 Most Unforgettable Pop Culture Weddings

The Shortlist for Aug. 10