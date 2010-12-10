ET's own Kevin Frazier says he's "on the greatest ride ever," but how did he get to the top? From his humble beginnings as a cameraman to the tough job advice that changed everything, Kevin describes his "defining moments" for AOL. Watch the video!

"It went a little rough," says Kevin about his first effort to transition to be in front of the camera as a weekend sports anchor. A news director told him afterwards, "You're never going to make it on air."

Kevin says, "I think about that moment all the time … I had to define if this was going to be the moment that defined me, or was I going to go ahead and work harder and be better and succeed."

We all know how things worked out for Kevin, but now we know what drives him.

"Every day I kind of count my lucky stars and I thank her for not giving me that job at Channel 8 in Richmond," says Kevin with a smile. "It pushed me to be better."

