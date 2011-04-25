Outnumbered? Not anymore!

"Grown Ups" star Kevin James and his wife Steffiana welcomed their first son, Kannon Valentine James, on Sunday in Boston, USA Today confirms.

The couple, who wed in in 2004, already have two daughters at home: Sienna-Marie, 5, and Shea, 3.

In January, James, 45, admitted that fatherhood has gotten easier.

"You kind of loosen up with the second child a little bit, which is nice," he said on The Today Show. "The first child, I remember they just give it to you at the hospital, you're supposed to put her in the car seat and drive home ... I was 10-2 on the wheel in the right lane 30 miles an hour on the highway with the flashers going. Second kid, I had the top down. I was steering with my knees."

The actor -- perhaps best-known for his work on King of Queens -- most recently appeared in "The Dilemma," and in July, he'll play the title role in "Zookeeper."

