Kevin Jonas is engaged!

The oldest Jonas Bro, 22, popped the question to girlfriend Danielle Deleasa, 21, today, his rep confirms to Usmagazine.com.

He surprised Deleasa, a former hairdresser, with a cushion-cut diamond ring he codesigned with Jacob & Co. by showing up at her New Jersey home this morning.

The couple met in May 2007 while on vacation in the Bahamas with their families.

"Our hearts are filled with joy today and we are happy to share with you that our son Kevin has asked Danielle for her hand in marriage," parents Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr. tell Us in a statement.

"Her answer was yes, and it is such a blessing that she will be joining our family. Kevin and Danielle have not yet set a date," they continue. "Family is very dear to us, and we hope we have raised Kevin to be a wonderful man and husband. Please join us in our family's celebration and in congratulating Kevin and Danielle. Thank you for all of your support."

In 2008, Kevin told Details he was waiting until marriage to have sex, and wearing a promise ring from Tiffany's in the meantime.

"It's pretty rock and roll," Kevin said. "It's getting banged up a little bit because of the guitar."

