Three years in, and still going strong!

Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle, celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Dec. 19, and from the looks of things on Twitter, they're happier and more in love than ever.

"Being married to your best friend makes 3 years go by in a blink of an eye," the 25-year-old singer tweeted on their happy day. "I love you @daniellejonas."

His bride responded in kind: "Happy Anniversary to the love of my life," she wrote, alongside a photo from their 2009 nuptials. "It's impossible to love someone more than I love you."

Jonas' dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., also tweeted about the occasion, noting that three years together is "like a 30th anniversary in Hollywood years!"

The Married to Jonas stars feted their marriage in the lap of luxury, checking into the Presidential Suite at New York's super chic Gansevoort Park Avenue hotel, a source tells Us Weekly. There, they enjoyed a romantic couples massage at Exhale Mind Body Spa, which gifted the pair with some special goodies and a private champagne toast.

"We were so thrilled that Kevin and Danielle decided to spend their anniversary at Exhale Mind Body Spa!" a rep told Us.

"Couples massage with my beautiful wife @exhalespa," Jonas wrote on Twitter. "Love you baby. Happy Anniversary!"

After their day of rest and relaxation, the happy twosome shared an intimate dinner at Ristorante Asellina, where an insider told Us they were "all smiles" as they "sipped on celebratory prosecco and chatted intimately."

Jonas and his wife, a former hairdresser, married at Oheka Castle in 2009, after meeting on vacation in the Bahamas in the spring of 2007. Their E! reality show, which follows the couple as they balance fame and family, was recently renewed for a second season, set to air next year.

