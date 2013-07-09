Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle are expecting their first child together, a rep for the Married to Jonas stars confirms to Us Weekly. The "First Time" singer opened up about his wife's pregnancy during a chat with E! News on Tuesday, July 9. "I was overjoyed," Kevin said of learning his spouse is expecting. "It's been the most exciting thing in my life so far."

VIDEO: When Kevin and Danielle Jonas waited to start a family

Kevin added, "I'm excited and I'm nervous." The couple met while vacationing in the Bahamas on May 23, 2007 and tied the knot two years later at Oheka Castle in New York's Long Island. The newlyweds honeymooned in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

PHOTOS: The Jonas Brothers through the years

While promoting their reality show in August 2012, former hairdresser Danielle opened up about their quest to become parents. "We're just waiting for the right time, and to have enough time to spend with the child and not miss everything about them growing up," the 25-year-old New Jersey native explained. "I think that's our biggest concern."

PHOTOS: Hottest teen idols ever

Kevin, 25, echoed his wife's sentiments during the FDNY City Harvest Food Drive for Hurricane Sandy Victims in December 2012. "We're waiting for the right time to start a family," he told Us. "We do want kids, but no baby news yet."

PHOTOS: Famous Disney stars

The Jonas Brothers -- Kevin, Joe and Nick -- are currently working on their fifth studio album. They kicked off a world tour in Acapulco, Mexico, on June 1. It will wrap up after 30 shows on Oct. 8 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kevin Jonas' Wife Danielle Is Pregnant With Their First Child