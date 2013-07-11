The Backstreet Boys' Kevin Richardson is now a proud father of two! The singer, 41, announced on Facebook that his wife Kristin Willits, 42, gave birth at 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10. "Maxwell Haze Richardson decided to join the party," Richardson wrote. "He is a stout 9 lbs., 8 oz. / 23 inches long. Love! Love! Love!"

The couple, already parents to 6-year-old son Mason, met in 1993 and have been married since 2000. Richardson announced his wife's pregnancy via Twitter on Apr. 14.

This will be the sixth child born to a member of The Backstreet Boys: Brian Littrell has one son, Baylee; AJ McLean has one daughter, Ava; and Howie Dorough has two sons, James and Holden. Nick Carter, who has no children, proposed to fitness expert and actress Lauren Kitt in the Florida Keys on Feb. 20.

The Backstreet Boys are in the midst of the In a World Like This Tour. They will next perform on Aug. 2 at the Charter One Pavilion in Chicago.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kevin Richardson's Wife Kristin Willits Welcomes Son Maxwell Haze