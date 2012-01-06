NEW YORK (AP) -- The union representing New York City Opera's chorus says it assumes it will be locked out by the troubled company if a labor agreement isn't reached by the scheduled start of rehearsals on Monday.

The national director of the American Guild of Musical Artists says Friday that it's possible a deal could be reached to avoid a work stoppage. But, Alan Gordon says, the unions could decide to end talks Saturday.

The sides have been meeting with a federal mediator.

The company announced in May that it was leaving its home since 1966 at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts to perform at several venues. Its first opera of the season, Verdi's "La Traviata," is scheduled to open at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Feb. 12.