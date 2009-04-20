Now it's going to be even harder to keep up with the Kardashians.

Kim's sisters Khloe and Kourtney are getting their own reality show.

Kourtney and Khloe in Miami, which debuts August 2009 on E!, follows the girls to south Florida as they open a new Dash boutique.

The girls try to focus on designing and hiring staffers for their new store, but get sucked into South Beach's famous party scene.

Khloe is also offered an opportunity to host a local late-night radio talk show, which causes fights between her and serious sis Kourtney -- who wants her to focus on Dash.

"We knew fans could not miss out on this drama-filled duo as they invade such a beautiful, vibrant and notoriously wild city as Miami," says E!'s Executive Vice President Lisa Berger.

Plus, expect cameos from mom Kris, stepdad Bruce and Kim.

