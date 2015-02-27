Abs-olutely marvelous.

Khloe Kardashian flashed her incredible midsection on social media, showing tight, toned "baby abs" as she calls them.

RELATED: Bruce Jenner's life in pictures

For several years now, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has been a mainstay in the gym -- she's often spotted coming or going from the gym on her family's successful reality show.

RELATED: Stars who have a lot of siblings

Khloe is obviously proud of her fitness accomplishments, and she should be.

"My fitness journey will be a life long journey. Fitness is not about being better than someone else," she captioned her Instagram photo. "It's about being better than you used to be. I'm not where I want to be and who knows if I ever will be. But I am healthier than ever and due to my consistent workouts, I am slowly seeing results. Hi baby abs!! I see you!!! I hope to meet your other ab friends soon (yes I'm talking to my muscles. I've never met most of them before)."

RELATED: Off-and-on celebrity couples

Later, Khloe posted a side by side image of the modern day Khloe and the 2010 version of herself. Speaking of the throwback photo, Khloe said she "didn't realize at the time how unhealthy my lifestyle actually was."

What a difference five years makes.

Looking good, Khloe.