Playboy interviewed reality and NBA star Lamar Odom for their February issue, getting the Los Angeles Laker to speak candidly about his first impression of his wife Khloe Kardashian and how he would react if a sex tape of the couple was leaked.

"I was kind of surprised at how intelligent she was," Lamar said of his meeting his wife for the first time. "You don't know what to expect. Next thing I know I'm spending every day with her. We just hit it off."

Many celebrities have been victims of the unauthorized release of sex tapes - even the Kardashian family has been afflicted - and Lamar gave his thoughts on the possibility of this happening to him and his wife, saying, "We wouldn't have anything to be ashamed about, but no, that's not going down."

Khloe and Lamar recently announced that they will begin filming their own reality show, currently titled "Khloe & Lamar," this year. The couple wed in 2009.

Playboy's February issue hits stands January 21.

