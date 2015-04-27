It's not over between Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom, and that seems to be just fine with both parties.

They're actually secretly talking, according to a new report.

Khloe and Lamar and "are not romantic and are not talking reconciliation, but they don't want to close the door on the marriage either," TMZ said, adding that that's why the former couple's divorce case still remains unresolved for more than a year.

It's believed that if neither sides acts quickly, a judge will throw out the divorce case.

The website claims that there is bad blood on both Khloe and Lamar's sides. Khloe, however, "still has feelings for [Lamar]" and wants him to make a "grand gesture," which he apparently isn't willing to do.

It was also reported that Khloe simply doesn't want to hurt her ex by sealing the deal on the divorce.