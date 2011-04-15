Khloe Kardashian is not afraid to mark her territory with her NBA star hubby Lamar Odom's best friend and she gets into a fight with him in the upcoming episode of their new reality show.

In a sneak peek of Khloe and Lamar obtained by RadarOnline.com, Khloe surprises Lamar's buddy Jamie with the news that she's changed the locks on a loft where he usually hangs out with her husband. Jamie doesn't take the news well, and gets into an angry war of words with Khloe.

"I've been around for 20 years, you've been around for a year," Jamie snaps at Khloe. "Do yourself a favor, grow up," he tells the 26-year-old wife of Lakers star Odom.

"You grow up," Khloe shoots back.

Check out the brand new series "Khloe and Lamar" to see how the Lamar deals with Khloe butting heads with his best friend and his wife Sunday at 10 p.m. (EST) on E!

