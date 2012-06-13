Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom are ready to focus on their family.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly Wednesday that Kardashian, 27, recently began fertility treatments at a Los Angeles clinic. "She's finally doing this because she has the time now that she's in L.A. full-time again," the insider reveals.

In April, the lovebirds of almost three years "pulled the plug" on their Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Khloe and Lamar, following their brief move to Dallas. (The pair relocated to the Texas city after Odom, 32, was traded from the L.A. Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks. He didn't perform well there and was dropped from the team after just a few months.)

At the time, a source told Us that the duo wanted to focus on getting Odom's career back on track during their break from reality TV -- but another, even more important, priority for the pair was starting a family of their own.

"They really want to have a baby and are trying everything," an insider confided last month. "Now that they're back home in L.A., they can work on that more. Privately."

Kardashian has long been vocal about her desire to start a family with Odom, whom she wed after a quickie, one-month engagement in 2009.

"It's so hard. I never knew about ovulation and the limited amount of time you have to get pregnant . . . No one ever taught me that," she shared during a Today show appearance last fall. "We would love to have kids. But when you have schedules such as ours, it's really hard to hit that mark.

Continued the E! star, "So it's frustrating, but definitely. I want to have kids."

