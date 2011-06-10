Gotta protect those famous assets!

Khloe Kardashian thinks "everybody needs a prenup." In an interview with E! News, the 26-year-old defended her recently engaged sister Kim's shocking premarital agreement.

"We have a prenup," she said, standing alongside hubby Lamar Odom. "Do you know what kind of day and age this is? Everybody needs a prenup. I don't care if you make five dollars or five million dollars, you're protecting yourself… People are crazy, you never know."

A source told "Us Weekly" that Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, drew up the contracts for the reality star and her NBA beau, Kris Humphries.

"Kim's Beverly Hills home and all of her assets are protected," the source added. "Additionally, she keeps anything she earns during the marriage… [Kris] does not receive anything if the marriage fails."

But Khloe clarified that having a prenup "doesn't mean you don't love [each other]."

"When you have businesses together, like we do, you have to protect yourself," she explained.

