Kim Kardashian and her sisters don't always get along, but when push comes to shove, they're there for one another -- no matter what. On Sunday, May 19, the 32-year-old reality star showed just how strong their bonds are when she shared a sweet note on her blog from her younger sister Khloe, 28, in which the latter praises her seven-months-pregnant older sibling for standing tall in the face of daily criticism. (Kim has been bullied for her weight ever since announcing in late December that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Kanye West.)

PHOTOS: Kim's baby bump style

"I find it disturbing that society loves to critique a woman's shape," Khloe's heartfelt letter begins, citing the 28-year-old star's own experience with fat-shaming. "That is low in and of itself, but I cannot tolerate one more vicious attack on my sister!"

Calling Kim's body critics "true scum," Khloe goes on to say that she will "hurt for [Kim] for years if all she remembers is the pain" from this pregnancy. "Kim, you may be one of the strongest people I know," she writes. "I have no idea how you endure such abuse but still smile and shine everyday. I commend you for not putting your head down and going into hiding like so many would."

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's pregnant bikini body

"I need you to know how truly magnificent you are! You may be one of the most beautiful women I have ever laid my eyes on," she adds. "Your beauty runs deeper than just what some may see. I know the beauty of your soul."

Khloe then urges her sister to "never let anyone take that away." It breaks her heart, she says, to see Kim sad.

PHOTOS: Khloe's style transformation

"You are perfect the way you are! This is your life! Your body! Your baby!" she writes. "I wish you could see how you have this pregnant glow and you sparkle everyday. Your belly is fantastic...You are growing a miracle inside of you! I love you! And I will do anything in my power to protect you!"

The feeling is clearly mutual. "I have the best sister in the world," Kim gushed on her website. "I love you very much, Khloe!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Khloe Kardashian Defends Pregnant Sister Kim Kardashian, Calls Body Critics "True Scum"