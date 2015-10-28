The crisis-sparked reunion between Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom isn't as black and white as it's been made out to be, a fact Khloe emphasizes in People's new cover story.

"It's out in the media that we are back together, but I wish people understood that's not in our thought process right now," she says, referring to news that she and Lamar signed to have their pending divorce dismissed. "There are too many other important things, too many medical things. It's not even in our brains thinking about us as a couple or having a relationship right now."

Khloe, 31, adds that her feelings for Lamar, 35, have remained the same through their divorce and through this challenge.

"I loved him always, and I will always love him," she says. "I don't believe love is fickle. I believe when you love someone, you are allowed to love from afar. You don't have to be with that person in order to love him."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has remained at her estranged husband's side ever since he was hospitalized on Oct. 13 following a reported drug overdose in Nevada at the Love Ranch. After spending four days with him while he was comatose in a hospital there, Khloe followed Lamar to a hospital in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.

"The fact that he woke up was definitely a sigh of relief for everybody," Khloe says. "Every hour is different. It goes up and it goes down but he's awake. He's alive and that's all I wanted, was for him to be OK."

Khloe also acknowledges that Lamar's road to recovery will be long and difficult. "He has to walk that road by himself, and, most importantly, he has to want to walk that road," she says. "I will be there supporting him every step of the way."

Khloe and Lamar wed in 2009 at the Kardashians' home. She filed for divorce in 2013, citing "irreconcilable differences."

